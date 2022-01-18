Popular

Turn your Wordle results into fun Townscaper buildings

A far more aesthetically pleasing way of showing off to your friends.

Mollie's Worlde2Townscaper structure.
(Image credit: Oskar Stålberg)
I've seen them. You've seen them. We've all seen the little black, green and yellow squares flood our Twitter timelines as people share their Wordle victories and woes. The daily five-letter word game has quickly become a part of many people's routine, but sharing your results in a tweet is so blasé. Instead, why not announce your victory over the English dictionary with a Townscaper building?

GitHub user tarmo888 has created Wordle2Townscaper, which lets you take those coloured squares and turn them into funky-looking structures. You can either paste your tweet into the GitHub page, copy over your results or enter it all in manually. It'll then spit out a link for your shiny new Townscaper building that you can view in the recently released browser-based demo. 

There are a few customisation options, like filling in the gaps or removing the bottom gap so you're not potentially rocking a building on giant stilts. It gives you a rather basic tower (or bungalow, depending on how good you are), but as Rock Paper Shotgun points out it can make a good starting point to add some depth and build upon.

It's a cool alternative way to share your guesses, and it's friendlier for accessibility too—while Wordle's current share function is nice and abstract for those who've yet to complete the puzzle, it's a nightmare for people who use screen readers to navigate Twitter. Even Townscaper's creator Oskar Stålberg got in on the fun, tweeting his "embarrassing attempt" at Wordle in building form. I got some of the PC Gamer team to send me over their own results for today's word and ran them all through Wordle2Townscaper for your viewing pleasure.

Image 1 of 6

Mollie's Wordle2Townscaper building.

My Wordle2Townscaper building, which showcases my absolute desperation at figuring out the final two letters. (Image credit: Oskar Stålberg)
Image 2 of 6

Nat's Worlde2Townscaper structure.

Features Producer Nat Clayton's results, which is my personal favourite of all our results. Look at that yellow house, it's so cool! (Image credit: Oskar Stålberg)
Image 3 of 6

Phil's Wordle2Townscaper structure.

UK Editor-in-Chief Phil Savage's stilted house, because he's better than all of us at this. There's a reason he's Editor-in-Chief. (Image credit: Oskar Stålberg)
Image 4 of 6

Imogen's Wordle2Townscaper structure.

Features Producer Imogen Mellor's Wordle2Townscaper goodness. I wouldn't want to be one of the poor saps living in those top three houses. (Image credit: Oskar Stålberg)
Image 5 of 6

Sarah's Worlde2Townscaper structure.

Guides Writer Sarah James' neat Wordle results in Townscaper form. That yellow house looks like it would be terrifying to live in. (Image credit: Oskar Stålberg)
Image 6 of 6

Lauren's Wordle2Townscaper structure.

Deputy Guides Editor Lauren Aitken's Wordle2Townscaper, which looks a bit like a broken fork. Pretty funky. (Image credit: Oskar Stålberg)
