Try out World of Warcraft's Auction House and Remote Chat for free

World of Warcraft players with smartphones can now test out the World of Warcraft Remote 's guild chat functionality for one week without charge. Residents of Azeroth/Outland have been able to trial the Auction House tools for a few weeks, but Blizzard have only just added remote chatting to the deal.

You'll get the tools for free until May 10, so it's worth signing up asap if you want to see what the fuss is about. You'll can bid on and post auctions from anywhere in the world (reception-allowing).

iPhone or iPod touch users should download the World of Warcraft Mobile Armory , whereas those of you with Android phones should get the World of Warcraft Remote App . It usually costs £2.49/$2.99 per month for the services.

In a comforting touch, Blizzard have already boosted loyal existing subscriber's accounts by one week.