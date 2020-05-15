Popular

Tricky physics sim Poly Bridge 2 is releasing on May 28

Just a few more metres to go.

The news that Poly Bridge 2 was on its way must have passed right over me, but a sequel to the indie bridge construction sim is indeed coming, and it will be here in only a couple of weeks, on May 28. 

It looks a great deal like its predecessor, but apparently it's boasting a new physics engine and mechanics to help and sometimes hinder your dreams of driving across gaps. That's still the ultimate goal: find increasingly elaborate solutions to moving vehicles from A to B. 

The relaxing soundtrack and cute dioramas suggest something a lot simpler than it is—don't get lulled into a false sense of security. The original started out welcoming but quickly ramped up the difficulty and left me cursing physics at 3 am on more than one occasion. I highly recommend it.  

If you manage to polish off the campaign, or get sick of it crushing you, you can download player-created levels from the Steam Workshop, or you can try to work your way up the leaderboards. 

It's got a Steam page now, but you'll also be able to grab it on the Epic Games Store. 

Fraser Brown
Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
