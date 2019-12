The end credits for Transformers: War for Cybertron features a heart warming tribute to the 80s cartoon. While the credits roll, lots of cel-shaded Transformers fight each other and do awesome things, put to a theme written by Stan Bush who wrote some tracks for the 1986 Transformers movie . It's so 80s, it makes me want to know what love is (and for you to show me). Powerslide through the jump for the footage:

[via Kotaku ]