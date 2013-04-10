Transform into a werewolf to satisfy your sweetheart in the fantastic Full Moon Rising

Destroy The Porn creators The Drunk Devs have sobered themselves up long enough to release another free game, in this case the wonderful platformer Full Moon Rising, which involves a gentleman's attempts to transform into his werewolf alter-ego to please his lady love. It's a dirty, hilarious, and rather tricky adventure, and one that surprises until the very end. (Clue: you get to be the wolf.) Download it for free here , then play it immediately because, well, what else do you have to do today?

As will probably be obvious after the first minute or so, the game was designed (but thankfully not programmed) while the team were stinking drunk, and it's a resulted in one of the funniest, silliest titles I've played for some time. For their next game, however, the Drunk Devs are taking suggestions from the audience, so if you have a funny theme you want to pitch to them (5 words max), you can do so here .