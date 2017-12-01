Trailer for mobile PUBG game shows ship combat and helicopter battles

Above you can take a look at the trailer for the upcoming PUBG mobile game coming to China from PUBG Corp and Tencent. It's definitely PUBG, but uh... different. While the trailer is cinematic and shouldn't be mistaken for actual gameplay, there are ship battles shown—not just the little motor boats we know from PUBG, but larger ones with mounted machine guns and one giant honking naval destroyer. Also joining the fray are a number of helicopters, some that fire missiles.

While we sit here waiting for vaulting and climbing (which suddenly feels a bit quaint compared with chaotic helicopter and destroyer battles) I'm wondering if there are any plans to bring the mobile version's massive vehicle combat features to the PC version someday. I guess I could fire an email over to PUBG Corp and ask. I'll let you know if I hear anything back.