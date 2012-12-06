Total Warhammer: Creative Assembly partner with Games Workshop to create Warhammer games

Update: THQ have confirmed to Eurogamer that the Warhammer 40K licence is staying with them. Basically, then, this is 100% brilliant news all round.

Sega have just announced that Creative Assembly, makers of games with the name Total War in the title, are partnering with Games Workshop, overlords of the Warhammer franchise. I've made the obvious joke in the headline. You're welcome.

Here's Tim Heaton, Creative Assembly's studio director: "We'll be doing the Warhammer universe justice in a way that has never been attempted before. We're bringing those 25 years of experience and expertise in extremely high-scoring games to bear, delivering a Warhammer experience that videogamers will absolutely love."

That's Warhammer, the dark and violent fantasy setting, not necessarily including Warhammer 40K, the dark and violent futuristic sci-fi/fantasy blend that's been in Relic's capable hands for eons. While the details of this deal are scarce - although yes, a Warhammer/Total War crossover sounds brilliant - it's entirely possible that the two studios will be working on the separate franchises, and that this isn't a reaction to THQ's financial troubles.

All we do know is that this will be from an entirely new team at Creative Assembly, who are also working on Total War: Rome 2 and a new Alien game. What would you like to see from the partnership? First person to say a Viking: Battle for Asgard style third-person action game gets a harsh stare.