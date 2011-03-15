Total War: Shogun 2 is out now, has 15GB install

It's March 15 2011, which can only mean a couple of things. Firstly, it's Tuesday. Secondly, Total War: Shogun 2 is finally out! You can get hold of it now on Steam . For a few reasons why you should give to give the game a go, check out our Total War: Shogun 2 review . Before you install the game, you might want to spring clean your hard drive a bit, as Shogun 2 will take up a staggering 15GB of space.

PC games have been steadily growing in size for years of course, but the Total War games are getting fatter than all the rest. To put it in perspective, at 15GB, Total War: Shogun 2 is 30 times the size of the original Shogun: Total War, released 11 years ago. It's nearly twice the size of the whole of Wikipedia, and it's 15 times the size of the Encyclopaedia Britannica. In short, you could use that space to learn almost everything there is to know about anything. Let's be honest, though, that would be nowhere near as fun.

If you do plan to pick up Shogun 2, be sure to join the PC Gamer Steam group . Shogun 2's multiplayer clans are formed around Steam groups, so if you'd like to fly the flag of war for PC Gamer, join up.