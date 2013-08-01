Popular

Total War: Rome 2 trailer is impressively grand and tactically relevant

By

Creative Assembly have just won trailers, by combining the drama and suspense usually reserved for irrelevant CGI affairs with footage of an actual game being played. Theatrical delivery of the tactical aptitude of Carthaginian general Hannibal Barca and an informative look at the flexibility of Total War: Rome 2's campaign map? What is this dark alchemy?

Total War: Rome 2 comes out September 3rd. If you want more detailed information about the strategic possibilities it will offer, head over to Wes Fenlon's preview .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
