Total War: Rome 2 - Hannibal at the Gates campaign pack announced and trailered

Like a fine HBO drama, this trailer for Total War: Rome 2's upcoming Hannibal at the Gates DLC is deceptive about its charms. Sure, it looks like you'll be watching for the rousing rhetoric of arch-enemies Scipio and Hannibal. In reality, there are more carnal pleasures buried within. No, not naked people - you really have been watching too much HBO - but elephants! For a glorious few seconds you can watch them bash up soldiers like the armoured meat-sacks they are.

Hannibal at the Gates features a new campaign map, which focuses on the Western Mediterranean during the Second Punic War between Rome and Carthage. The two main sides will be expanded through a diplomacy-focused civil tech tree, and they'll be joined by three new playable factions: Syacuse, the Arevaci and the Lusitani.

The Hannibal at the Gates campaign pack will be released March 27th, and will cost £10/$15. In addition, a new free content patch is planned, with details of that coming soon.

War, diplomacy and elephants? It all sounds rather dramatic. How dramatic?

This dramatic.

