Total War: Rome 2 announcement trailer features total betrayal, total murder

I don't know if you noticed, but yesterday Total War: Rome 2 was announced , and we all got rather excited. Today we've got an announcement trailer for you. It's live action (unless Rome's engine is even better than we expected) but it should get you in the mood for murder, betrayal and politics, all of which seem to be one and the same for the Romans. "What would you do for Rome?" It asks. Personally I would pay slightly above average air fare, how about you?

