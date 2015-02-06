Popular

Total War: Attila trailer features the head Hun

By

Attila

Symbolism ahoy! Total War: Attila is revelling in the titular Hun's bad-boy persona. Look at him there, recreating the Last Supper with the corpses of vanquished soldiers. What a cad.

This particular Attila trailer is all about the game's leading antagonist—and more generally about the Hun faction. They're good with horses and bows, making them a fast and long-range threat. Luckily, they'll be playable, giving you a chance to sweep the map with the terrible and deadly force.

Total War: Attila is due out 17 Feb. For more, read Tom's interview with the devs.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments