Total War: Attila "Slavic Nations" DLC fights to be free

Make War Not Love is a three-way strategy game throwdown between Company of Heroes 2, Total War: Attila, and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 2 to see which of them can ring up the most players between February 14 and February 20. (The competition starts and ends at 10.00 AM PST.) Prizes will be awarded to the leading game every 48 hours, and at the end, the victor will claim the spoils in the form of “faction-specific digital content.” And if Total War: Attila comes out on top, Creative Assembly will make the upcoming Slavic Nations Culture Pack free for everyone.

The Slavic Nations pack, announced today, adds three new factions to the game—the Anteans, the Sclavenians, and the Venedians—each of which can be used in single and multiplayer campaign modes, as well as custom and multiplayer battles. I've never heard of any of them, but according to the Steam blurb, the Slavs as a whole are “a hardy and mobile people [who] range far and wide across the blasted Steppe to recolonize and bring new life to abandoned earth.”

“When conflict occurs, they release withering hails of poison arrows on their foes,” it says. “Whether through diplomacy or conflict, they offer the perfect counter to the Hunnic threat, and introduce a number of unique ways to play Total War: Attila in both Campaign and Battle.”

Total War: Attila will be on sale for 75 percent off during the contest (and is actually on sale now as part of the Steam Lunar New Year Sale), cutting the price to $11/£7.50. It will also be available to play for free from February 18 to February 20, if you want to give it a shot without over-committing. Win or lose, the Slavic Nations Culture Pack comes out on February 25. Find out more about how you'll get down in Slav-town at the Total War Wiki.