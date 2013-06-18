Torchlight is free as part of GOG's DRM-free summer sale, starting today

Indie hit Torchlight , the action RPG that pushed all of our kill-loot-kill buttons in the decade between Diablo 2 and Diablo 3, is now available for free from GOG . The DRM-Free Summer Sale launched early this morning, and it'll run for 17 days and feature over five hundred games on sale.

GOG is also borrowing a page from Steam 's playbook with daily specials. Check back every day for up to 90% off games like GOG's D&D titles, including Baldur's Gate 1 and 2 , Neverwinter Nights 1 and 2 , and more.

As GOG's selection of games has grown to include a lot of indie titles, it's been coming into direct competition with Steam in a lot of areas. It's no surprise, then, that GOG's summer sale is timed to begin and end only weeks before Steam's (usually) mid-July summer sale. As the competition gets fiercer, it's going to be interesting to see what ridiculous deals online retailers will employ to earn your business.

If you're new to PC gaming and missed out on the classics of yore, or you misplaced all of your disks and are feeling nostalgic for the good old days, I highly suggest snagging some of the best PC games of all time at any price. At steep discounts and with no DRM, it's hard to resist GOG's offers.

The sale runs from this morning at 6 a.m. PDT to July 5. Daily deals change every day at 6 a.m. PDT and run for 24 hours.