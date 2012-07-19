Torchlight 2 release date still planned for this summer

Torchlight II still lacks a firm release date, but Runic president Travis Baldree tells Joystiq that it's still on for this summer. "The end of summer is September 25th or something like that, right?" said Baldree. "We're still trying to get it done for summer. It's a big game and we've still got some polish to go."

So, it may be held all the way up to the Autumnal Equinox (which actually happens on September 22), but summer is summer. A recent blog post from Baldree explains just what that pre-release polish entails, and why a date hasn't been announced.

"Many folks are anxious to see the game released - many have preordered, and want a date!" reads the post. "We've been deliberately vague on this point. My hope is that if I give you an idea of what we're doing, what it takes to do it, and the scale of it, it will make it apparent why that is."

We'll be patient, but there could be a mobile MMO out there just gasping for new assets .