'Too Many Cooks' creator takes on YouTube and Twitch culture in a nightmarish new video

In 2014, television director Casper Kelly teamed up with Adult Swim to make Too Many Cooks , a viral video which imagines a hellish sitcom whose opening devolves into a bloody mess and then keeps going for another six or seven increasingly meta minutes. Kelly's new video Final Deployment 4: Queen Battle Walkthrough gives gaming videos and personalities the same treatment. You really do need to see it for yourself:

It's mostly just weird for the sake of weird, but buried somewhere in the madness is some genuine, biting commentary on sensationalist and exploitative games and gaming videos. In some ways, it almost seems sympathetic toward the burnout that YouTubers and Twitch streamers experience at the hands of ravenous, insatiable audiences. It also poses some interesting questions, like, "Is there more to life than popping fart balloons for boobfart bucks and fartflop gems?"

That one will haunt me for the rest of my life.

Thanks, Vulture.