Titanfall updates matchmaking to address player skill imbalances

Titanfall is rolling out some matchmaking changes to try to address player skill balance issues, according to an update from developer Respawn Entertainment. The hybrid infantry/mech shooter has added a new beta playlist to test out a solution to what it calls "a problem of a lack of variety" in how the game is assembling opposing teams.

An online-only shooter like Titanfall lives and dies based on its player base. Sure, there are all those goofy bots running around dropping one-liners, but it's the experience of taking on other human pilots that creates the game's best— and most satisfying —moments. Or maybe you have a different experience. Maybe you just get stomped on by a highly-skilled squad over and over again before dropping out. Respawn wants to mix things up based on all the background skill data it has been collecting since the game launched earlier this month.

"Did you lose to a really great team?" asks the developer in a post describing the update. "We'll make them disappear and replace them with a new opposing team—and they will have no idea that you just got your butts kicked. This should end some of the frustration with playing for extended periods when you're having an off night."

After recently revealing its innovative plan to deal with cheaters , this comes as welcome news. The developer warns that the new game playlist, called Improved Matchmaking (Beta), may take longer to put together a team, but that the new system is prioritizing skill balancing over speedy team building. Players can find the new matchmaking mode in-game under the ""Play Classic MP" game type. Beyond the new matchmaking option, if you're looking to give yourself every edge in Titanfall be sure to check out our config guide .