Titanfall studio is working on a third-person adventure game

We've already established that Titanfall is likely to get a sequel either this year or early in 2017, but what else is Respawn working on? If you'd asked me that yesterday, I would have replied "nothing", but according to a job listing posted on Gamasutra, they do have another project in the offing.

The role is for a lead level designer, and the successful applicant will work across both Titanfall and the unannounced title. As for the latter, it's going to be a "new 3rd person action/adventure IP", according to the advertisement.

That little nugget of info is the only gold in the otherwise boring document, and it's not like "third person action-adventure" offers much insight into what this project is. As for Titanfall, we know that it's been in development for at least ten months, with Respawn CEO Vince Zampella confirming as much last March.

""No official name yet, but we're working on that. That's the main focus but we're starting up a second team and doing some smaller stuff too. Small, exploratory, taking it slow! It'll be multiplatform."

Could the "small, exploratory" reference be to the unannounced game? Maybe! We'll find out soon enough.