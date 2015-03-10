Three years of Valve prototype VR hardware

Valve's VR headset is the best one we've used yet, thanks to its laser-based positional tracking system and great VR controllers. Naturally, the hardware we tried was hardly Valve's first stab at virtual reality. In fact, Valve's GDC demo room included a display of prototype VR hardware stretching back to 2011 or so.

The display included three early headset prototypes and multiple different tracking solutions along a development timeline leading up to the debut of SteamVR. I chatted with Valve engineer Dan Newell about each prototype, how it came about, and what Valve learned from it. My favorite is the early laser emitting system, which Valve hacked together from a pair of old hard drives.

Here's a look at Valve's VR development timeline, from rough prototypes to the headset we tried on during GDC.