Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of time. Or until I go on holiday, whatever.

This week we're studying witchcraft in the forest in Little Witch in the Woods, investigating rumours and murder plots in Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong and waging massive wars in Old World.

If video isn't your thing, you can check out the podcast version below.