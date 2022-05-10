This UE5 train station scene makes me fear the future of horror games

Audio player loading…

I am not good with horror. Actually, I'm just plain awful with anything scary at all. I don't know what it is but my brain is capable of taking the smallest bits of gross and gory media and growing them into beasts my heart almost seizes at the thought of. If I couldn't deal with horror games before, Unreal Engine 5 is going to make my worst nightmares all the more real from the looks of this train station demo.

There is a video going around Twitter at the moment, just a short clip, of a train station. As I scrolled I thought it was real. I assumed this was going to be just a video of a train station in Japan but no, it's fully realised in Unreal Engine 5. And it's a bloomin' impressive recreation of a real place created by an Italian artist.

If you're like me and you don't like jump scares, don't worry there aren't any. It's definitely creepy, which is why my brain assumed the worst, but at most it's just designed to set you on edge.

富山県にある越中大門駅を海外有志が最新ゲームエンジン「Unreal Engine 5」で再現。実写にしか見えないんだけど・・ pic.twitter.com/QFAekoqKgaMay 9, 2022 See more

The project was created by 3D Italian artist Lorenzo Drago. The YouTube video's description showing off this incredible creation reveals it was based on a train station in Toyama, Japan. It uses Unreal Engine 5's new Lumen capabilities, which is the software's global illumination and reflections system—it's designed to diffuse light in detailed environments which is what makes the daylight especially feel so real.