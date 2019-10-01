This Resident Evil 2 Remake mod makes Mr. X adorably tiny

Thanks to modders, Resident Evil 2 Remake's Mr. X has been turned into everything from IT's Pennywise to Thomas the Tank Engine, but I think I've now found my personal fave. Raz0r's Ultimate Trainer lets you fiddle around with all manner of things, but most importantly it lets you change the size of enemies, including Mr. X.

Is he not an adorable homunculus? What he lacks in size, however, he makes up for in tenacity. Unfortunately, his minuscule arms simply don't have enough reach, leaving him endlessly pounding the air. If he catches up to you, though, you're in trouble—he's just as strong as his full-size counterpart. This mini Mr. X also suggests the existence of a massive Mr. X, which is a bit troubling.

Beyond mucking around with enemy sizes, the trainer also lets you adjust player and enemy speeds, edit your inventory, walk through walls and kill enemies with one hit. You can swap characters, too, though the feature is disabled during Ada and Sherry's segments. Starting a new file when you swap characters is also recommended, as using old save files can apparently cause some issues.

For instructions on how to use the trainer's features, check out the mod description or watch the video below.