This overclocked Radeon RX 580 8GB is the cheapest around at $160

Even though it's a little older this point, the Radeon RX 580 is still one of the best graphics cards, based on its ability to deliver excellent 1080p performance at a mainstream price. If that's the direction you're thinking of going, head over to Newegg—there you'll find an overclocked Asus Arez Dual Series Radeon RX 580 for $159.99 (after $20 mail-in-rebate).

That's the cheapest around for a Radeon RX 580 with 8GB of onboard memory. Even most 4GB variants cost more, save for Gigabyte's Aorus Radeon RX 580 4GB, which can be had for $149.99 after coupon (15DEALPC16) and MIR.

Asus's card is the better buy. It's only $10 more, with double the VRAM, something that's becoming increasingly important with the latest games. You also get a factory overclock—it boosts to 1360MHz in Gaming mode and 1380MHz in OC mode, both of which are a tick faster than AMD's reference specs (1340MHz).

If you're looking to game at 1080p ultra, this is one of the better bargains out there. For more options, check out our roundup of the cheapest graphics card deals this week.

