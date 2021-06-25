This keyboard is so small it doesn't have a spacebar... how the hell do I jump?

You've heard of a 60% keyboard, and even a 40% keyboard, but this PiPi Gherkin mechanical keyboard—powered by the itty bitty Raspberry Pi Pico—is really pushing it. Being a full time writer, any less than the full 104 keys is a challenge for me; this keyboard has just 30.

Sitting comfortably? (Image credit: Secretlab) Best chair for gaming: the top gaming chairs around

Best gaming desk: the ultimate PC podiums

Best PC controller: sit back, relax, and get your game on

How anyone can use a 30% keyboard is just beyond me.

Each key is full size, which at least gives it some semblance of utility, but without a backspace, return key, or even a dedicated spacebar, this little thing would terrify even the most veteran small-form typist.

Hackaday writer, Donald Papp, urges us not to be disheartened by the sparsity of keys, though, saying: "It has more functionality than it would seem to at first glance." Rather than using a function key combo, the bottom row has "dual function tap/hold keys," meaning technically there is a spacebar—according to some helpful commenters it's mapped to the right arrow key for some reason.

Of course, the whole thing is fully re-mappable. With the use of 'layer states,' changing the 'default layer' means it's possible to switch between Dvorak, Colemak or Workman layouts quite readily. And by programming individual layer states you can "overlay the base layer with other functions," according to the github explainer at least.

There are certainly less useful keyboards out there, but I'm still not convinced I could get any work done with the PiPi Gherkin. Though as Papp notes, "For some applications, smaller is better."

You keep telling yourself that, bud.