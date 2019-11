Ray tracing support will be available in Unreal Engine 4.22—a preview version of which is available now—and to show off what can be done, Epic asked Swedish studios Goodbye Kansas and Deep Forest Films to produce a demo.

The demo was rendered in realtime on a single RTX 2080Ti during Epic's GDC 2019 keynote. Not a cheap card, for sure, but still an impressive preview of the graphical fidelity that will be mainstream within the next decade. Check out the video above.