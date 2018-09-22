This fan is so excited for Cyberpunk 2077 that they're making their own soundtrack for it

Cyberpunk 2077's 48-minute gameplay demo has us all keen to get stuck in—the team were especially impressed by the combat and the atmospheric city setting. One fan is so excited that they've started work on their own soundtrack for the game, the first track of which is available now for free, and you can listen below. What do you think?

The synthwave track, particularly the first half of it, reminds me a lot of the music in both Mass Effect and the modern Deus Ex games. And, sure enough, creator Sébastien Pierre has also composed songs inspired by both of those games.

It's not going to be to everyone's tastes, but hey, it's free, and a full album is in the works. Pierre will add more tracks on this page as and when they're ready.

