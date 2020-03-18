There's already a Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord mod manager

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, like its predecessor, looks like it will be catnip for modders. The Early Access version isn't out until the end of the month, but that hasn't stopped people from planning all their overhauls, and it probably won't take long before we're inundated with tweaks, additions and hopefully another Thomas the Tank Engine mod.

In preparation for the deluge, Nexus Mods has already released an extension for its Vortex mod manager, allowing you to use it to manage your Bannerlord mods. Because Bannerlord is still a couple of weeks away, this version is based on the beta build, so expect some changes come March 31.

Vortex can be downloaded here, and then you can grab the Bannerlord support extension. Instructions on how to install them can be found on their respective pages.

While I'm looking forward to the Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones and other fantasy mods that are already in the works, I'm more excited for modders to start diving into Bannerlord's new systems, like the family system that lets you get married, have kids, and eventually play as them and carry on your dynasty, not entirely unlike Crusader Kings 2.

What's on your list of mods you'd like to see?