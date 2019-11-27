Popular

There are now Halo stickers in CS:GO

By

There's another FPS in your FPS.

(Image credit: Valve)

Changes are afoot in CS:GO – not only does it now have characters, but it's getting a little bit of Halo thrown into the mix. Specifically, a Halo Sticker Capsule is now purchasable in-game, and as you'd expect, it's all Halo-themed stuff.

Here are what the stickers look like:

Additionally, owners of the Master Chief Collection on Steam "after they accrue sufficient playtime in the game" (which I'm taking to mean, after the two hour refund cut-off), will receive The Master Chief Collection Music Kit. Just in case you want this one shooter to look and feel a bit more like another shooter.

There are some other small fixes and improvements in the latest CS:GO update, you can read all about them here.

