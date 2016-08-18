The worst PC ports ever

Every so often we get a reminder of the Bad Old Days. A wobbly port like Arkham Knight or, more recently, No Man’s Sky, that reminds us PC gaming was once the seven-toed forgotten child of formats, scuttling around in the crawlspace of our hobby, screaming for the love so cruelly denied to it.

Sometimes we need to revisit those dark times, lest we forget how handsome, well-adjusted and lucky we are now. That’s not to suggest things are perfect—you’re right to look red-faced, Mortal Kombat X—but consider it a lesson in humility. A way of reminding us how things used to be much, much worse.