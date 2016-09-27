The world record Devil Daggers run is still under 15 minutes

Devil Daggers remains an enigma. We were taken with its opaqueness when it was released back in February: you stand in an arena and fight waves of hell beats by shooting energy out of your hands, there's no plot, and most only survive a few seconds. Death means restarting. The idea that there might be more to Devil Daggers that we haven't seen because no one's survived long enough to see it is pretty compelling.

The leaderboards smartly include replays of the best runs so you can watch them for yourself—if, like me, you'll never survive longer than a minute—and we've been keeping track of the players' progress since Devil Daggers released. Back in March we posted an impressive 10 minute world record run.

Six months later, the world record isn't much longer—not that it isn't an impressive and hypnotic display of FPS skill. The current best run is 872.4143 seconds, a little over 14 and a half minutes, and was achieved by player Sojk a couple days ago (watch it above).

Devil Daggers is still being updated, with top-down replays and new enemies added just last week—enemies most of us will never see outside of a replay, of course.