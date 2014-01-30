The Wolf Among Us Episode 2 trailer explores the murky morality of fabletown

The Wolf Among Us is nicely poised. We know the main players. We know the rules of the run-down New York district that houses the ancient fables. We know that Bigby - the big bad wolf - has a violent past, and plenty of reasons to relapse. Cue the latest trailer, which layers themes of interrogation and torture on top of murder, and shows Bigby in an increasingly fractious state. The Jekyll/Hyde man/monster conundrum is a familiar one, but I love the idea of guiding such a character through that internal conflict. Can I redeem him? Do I want to? These are the questions I ask as the video moves into dark underground chambers below fabletown.

Check out our review of episode one if you're thinking about getting into the series. It's been a long time coming, but hopefully part two will be worth the wait.