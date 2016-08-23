The Witcher 3 takes PC Gamer Top 100 top spot

Every year the editors at PC Gamer get together to forge the PC Gamer Top 100, a big list of the 100 best PC games worth playing today. The entire feature will be published this Friday, but we can reveal now that the winner in first place is The Witcher 3.

Geralt is delighted, as you can see. CD Projekt RED is also happy with the accolade. Here's game director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz responding to the news.

"Wow! Our game in top spot over all these amazing games on the list... I’m a bit lost for words. It means a lot for us, proving that all the hard work that we’ve put into making The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and both expansions was time well spent. But we couldn’t have done it without our amazing fans, many of them PC Gamer readers. It’s much in thanks to them we’re always able to give it our all and create games for gamers to enjoy. A huge thank you to the fans for their support, to everyone at CD Projekt RED for their hard work, and to PC Gamer for the honor of being this year’s number one."

We gave The Witcher 3 a score of 92 and an editor's choice award in our Witcher 3 review. The Blood and Wine expansion is incredible, too, and probably the best expansion I've ever played. I gave it 94 in our Blood and Wine review.

Congratulations to The Witcher 3, and look forward to the full list on Friday. If you're after a list of PC games that have been essential to the development of the platform, check out our list of the 50 most important PC games of all time, with commentary from seminal developers.

