The weirdest Fallout 4 mods

Modding is one of the best parts of any Bethesda RPG. Not making them, obviously – who's got that sort of time – but consuming them. Fallout 4's editor isn't available yet, but that hasn't stopped more than 100 pages of modifications from spilling out onto the game's Nexus page.

Some make sense. A better dialogue interface is a boon, and higher-res textures are an inevitability. Others, though... not so much.

These aren't the best Fallout 4 mods. You can find them here. Instead, this is a selection of mods geared towards its creators very specific tastes and requirements. That's one of the benefits, too – letting individual people tailor a game to their very individual needs.