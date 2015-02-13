The Terminators rise in new Space Hulk: Deathwing trailer

The first-person shooter Space Hulk: Deathwing was announced a year-and-a-half ago, and I was pretty excited about it even though I'm not a follower of that particular Games Workshop franchise. After all, it is at its core a game about fanatically violent, genetically-enhanced dudes in super-powered combat armor turning ridiculously destructive weaponry against endless hordes of squishy, Xenomorph-like critters who have no apparent survival instinct. Very little not to like there.

This is an "in-engine" trailer, which is industry code for "not actual gameplay," and I was a bit disappointed by that at first. But it's undeniably pretty, and there's something stirring, perhaps even moving, about the slow-motion clash of meat and steel, set to the swinging beats of a Swiss indie band. (Or is that just me?)

Cool trailers notwithstanding, publisher Focus Home Interactive has been very stingy with details about the game thus far: It's being released for "PC and consoles," but there's still no hint as to what you'll need to run it, or when it might come out. Space Hulk: Deathwing will be on display at the Game Developers Conference in March, however, so hopefully we'll find out more then.