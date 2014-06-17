The Stomping Land alpha review [updated with editor's note]

Editor's note: Thanks to the efforts of our community of commenters, a number of inaccuracies with The Stomping Land review have come to our attention. After taking time to investigate we've determined that the review falls short of our editorial standards, and has been removed. We pride ourselves on producing accurate and trustworthy coverage, and are sorely disappointed to have fallen short in this instance. The matter will now be dealt with internally, but we will also be publishing our full review policy in future to make our reviewing processes more transparent, and will assign another writer to review the alpha version of The Stomping Land as soon as possible.