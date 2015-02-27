Star Wars games we really want to see

Tom S: You’re thinking it. We’re thinking it. Some guys at Bioware are probably thinking it, or have thought about it, or are making it right now—what about new Knights of the Old Republic? Or, failing that, a Bioware RPG of some description that looks a lot like KOTOR but doesn’t rely on any of the extended universe that the new films will avoid, and doesn’t rely on anything they’ve had to make up for their mammoth TOR MMO. EA have the license, DICE are building Star Wars assets in the Frostbite engine for Battlefront, Bioware are working on things they haven’t announced to anyone yet. Could it be?

I’ve been replaying KotOR again recently. It’s not the most nuanced Bioware work, as you might expect in a universe where good and evil are clearly demarcated. Do you pet the baby or eat the baby? Eat, you say? Here’s your ketchup, would you like some Dark Side points with that? It’s a lighthearted homage to Star Wars’ pulpy adventure roots, but it would be interesting to see what a more measured Star Wars RPG would look like from Bioware’s experienced current team. Backed up by EA’s big money, it could be a stupendous spectacle too.