The PC Gamer Show special: an immersive sim design roundtable

What's this? A bonus episode of The PC Gamer Show? It's true! During the Game Developer's Conference, our weekly livestreamed podcast, we pulled together an all-star group of guests to talk about immersive sims: games like Deus Ex and Dishonored and System Shock. Hear stories from the people who made some of the PC's best games.

This week's topics

What makes an immersive sim, and why they're great

Anecdotes from the development of Prey, Dishonored, Deus Ex, and Ultima VI

Warren Spector talks a tiny bit about System Shock 3

How to design an immersive sim and the genre's future

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Warren Spector

Steve Gaynor

Harvey Smith

Ricardo Bare

Tom Francis

Wes Fenlon