The Outer Worlds 2 is coming, that's it, that's the news

Hyper-corporate action RPG The Outer Worlds likes its satire, so it's probably no surprise that the announcement for The Outer Worlds 2 during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase came in form of a trailer that basically made fun of game trailers.

"We begin by hearing an old, wise-sounding voice," the narrator says, before describing the "quiet, peaceful setting that will make the game seem big, and important" before the scene is violently interrupted by a creature that "will never be in the game, say goodbye to it forever". Thank you for teaching me more about how game trailers are made and managing my expectations at the same time, Obsidian.

The trailer goes on to say that while the trailer has some some cool-looking slow motion, the developers have finished neither the design or story, or have any gameplay to show—the epitome of an early hype trailer, if you will. What it does say is that The Outer Worlds 2 will definitely be a thing—we just don't know when.

"New solar system, new crew, same Outer Worlds," the trailer description reads. "The Outer Worlds 2 is coming...and when that day is closer we will show you more...but until then enjoy this." Ok then!