The Old Republic has 1.3 million subscribers

During EA's quarterly phone call to investors this afternoon, Chief Executive Officer John Riccitiello announced that Star Wars: The Old Republic has seen a fairly significant drop in subscribers, but still has over a million paying customers. According to the report just released on Business Wire , TOR has 1.3 million subscribers still, which indicates a 23% drop from the 1.7 million of players at launch.

It's not unusual for MMOs to see significant drops in subscription numbers post-launch--many gamers just want to try the game out or find that it's not what they were looking for. The fact that, relatively, three out of every four players that tried the game are still paying a monthly subscription is more of a testament to the game's appeal than a sign of its imminent failure, as some forumites are claiming.

What do you think? Is this just the usual dip, or a sign of things to come?