The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller works with the PC

If you’re like Tom Marks or me, the PC isn’t your only expensive videogame box. Mario has our hearts too. The Nintendo Switch just came out today, and with it, an optional Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for people with normal hands that want to play the new Zelda without murdering their joints.

But whether you are getting a Switch or not, the Pro controller could be your next favorite PC gamepad. Because it uses bluetooth, it’ll be recognized as an input device once paired with a PC running Windows. YouTuber DreWoof shows off the relatively simple process in the following video:

We’ve yet to try it for ourselves and we can’t comment on the quality of the controller, but reports are generally positive, with VentureBeat calling it “Nintendo’s best traditional gamepad yet”. In the coming weeks, we’ll try it for ourselves and give it the PC Gamer seal of approval if we like it well enough. Personally, I'm holding off until someone gets it working via a USB connection.