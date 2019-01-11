The next Elder Scrolls: Legends expansion is all about madness and sweetrolls

Isle of Madness, the next story expansion to Bethesda's fantasy CCG The Elder Scrolls: Legends, will take players on a journey to the twisted realm of Sheogorath, the Daedric Prince of Madness.

For some players, this won't be their first trip to the Shivering Isles: It was the setting for an Elder Scrolls: Oblivion expansion a decade ago. It sounds like the Legends take on it will be very similar, thematically at least, with "a story that offers a mixture of both hilarity and tragedy," and, apparently, sweetrolls. Sheogorath likes the sweetrolls.

Isle of Madness will add new "Double Cards" that, when drawn, split into two entirely separate cards. There will also be two new lane conditions, Dementia and Mania: The Dementia lane deals damage to opposing cards if you control the most powerful creature, while the Mania lane will draw cards for you if you have the creature with the highest health. Adding to the madness, some cards in the expansion will have the ability to convert existing lanes to Dementia or Mania.

The Elder Scrolls: Legends – Isle of Madness is available for preorder for $20, which will get you three story chapters, a card back, and a title. A Premium Map Bundle is also available for $50 that adds a premium card back, another title, and premium versions of all 55 Isle of Madness cards, unlocked and playable when the expansion goes live, which will happen on January 24. Details and preorder links are up at legends.bethesda.net.