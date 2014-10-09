The Humble Bundle Nordic sale contains good games

The Humble Nordic Bundle first appeared over a year ago, but re-emerges this week to let you pay what you want for great games like Supreme Commander and Titan Quest and Darksiders, and strange games that might be fun for a few hours if you need to work off a sugar rush, like underwater Descent-a-like, AquaNox.

The basic pay-what-you-want tier includes Supreme Commander's Gold Edition, which means the awesome Forged Alliance expansion is included, as well as Aquanox, Aquanox 2, adventure game Black Mirror, and venerable RPG Summoner.

If you pay over the average donation amount, currently $6.31, you get Darksiders, Red Faction: Armageddon, the overlooked action RPG, Titan Quest and MX vs. ATV Reflex. Pay $10 or more and you'll get Darksiders 2, SpellForce 2 and Deadfall adventures.

As always, you can use sliders to determine how your payment is divided between developers, the Humble Bundle folk, and supported charities, The Red Cross and Child's Play. You'll have to pay at least a dollar if you want Steam keys for your games. Here's a video teasing the collection, featuring some lovely dodgy early 2000s CGI work.