Star Wars Battlefront's hero units are powerful, which means that the guy in this video doesn't have a chance against Luke Skywalker... Unless, of course, Luke Skywalker doesn't watch where he's Luke Skywalking. This is very much the sort of Battlefront we like to see: silly, ridiculous Battlefront.

There are still a few more days to play the beta. If you've tried it out already, how are you liking it so far?

(Thanks, GamesRadar.)