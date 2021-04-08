The first act of Baldur's Gate 3 has 'significant changes' still to come

In a recent interview with Destructoid, Larian CEO Swen Vincke discussed the state of Baldur's Gate 3 and how its journey through Early Access is going. "I know that the community wants us to go faster than we can," Vincke said. "It does take time to implement things, especially for a game that's as vast as Baldur's Gate 3—also a game that we're still developing".

As Destructoid noted, even the section of Baldur's Gate 3 that's playable right now is subject to alteration, with "significant changes in the main storyline that weren't ready or included yet, even in this first act area". That hasn't stopped players from interpreting things, theorizing about where the story is going and what secret motives their party members might have based on their dialogue.

"It's interesting to see what people write about them and make their opinion," said Vincke, "especially if you know stuff that comes later. So it's really, it's cool to see. But it also tells you, Yeah, okay, well, they're completely seeing this person like that, and that's actually not what we meant from the get-go, we wanted them to seem like that."

Vincke also talked about why Druid was the latest class added to Baldur's Gate 3 ahead of some more popular choices, explaining that it was picked because of how difficult it would be to implement. "It was one of the hardest classes to get right," he said. "So we wanted to put it in there to force ourselves to go through the entire process of that class, and at the same time to see what people were going to be doing with it, because we are going fairly far with what you can do with Wild Shape."

As for which class will make the cut next, it may be another of the more challenging ones. "So we're not going to necessarily put the classes that are easiest to make first into [Early Access], we're putting the ones that are interesting for us also, to see what the community does with it," Vincke said. If you had your fingers crossed for the straightforward Barbarian class, you might have to wait a while longer yet.

Here's everything we know about Baldur's Gate 3.