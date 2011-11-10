The Elder Scrolls V: Sykrim video walks the length of the world map

Skyrim unlocks at midnight tonight. If you really, really can't wait that long to get into Skyrim's world, or fancy seeing more of its gorgeous, mountainous geography we've got half an hour of footage below. It shows one man walking from one side of Skyrim to the other, fending off wolf attacks and admiring the sights.

There's no questing, just wandering, but as so much of Skyrim is about exploring it's a little bit spoilery. Still, if you've read our Skyrim review and want to see what got us so excited, you can watch the entire video below.

[VAMS id="9TAW181N89zQy"]