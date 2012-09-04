The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Hearthfire screenshots show grand designs

There's no place like home, especially when said home contains the corpse of a giant spider you've slain, stuffed and mounted over the fireplace. Hearthfire is out today on consoles and Bethesda have taken some pictures and put them on the internet to celebrate. Some of them show the great wooden skeleton of a grand hall in progress, but just how customisable will the house layouts be? Ponder that while enjoying a still image of a Snowberry Crostata, which comes with a tasty 4% resist fire buff, just how 'ma used to make 'em.

Hearthfire will also let us adopt children to live in the houses we create and a bunch of new crafting plans will give us the license to fill our homes with adventurer tat. Find out more in the Skyrim Hearthfire trailer . There's no release date for Hearthfire on PC yet, but it'll probably pop up in a month's time, once the Xbox exclusivity period has expired. Grrr. It'll cost 400 MS points, which is about £3.50.