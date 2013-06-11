The Elder Scrolls Online ropes in Dumbledore, and all manner of beasties, for its E3 showing

Bethesda have brought out the big guns for The Elder Scrolls Online's E3 showing: frost and flame giants, witch-things, dragons, trolls, and the biggest gun of them all: Michael 'don't call me Dumbledore' Dumbledore Gambon. The trailer's just under two minutes long, but there's a lot of new, battle-focused gameplay footage crammed in there, including the exciting revelation that you'll be able to shoot chains out of your hand, pulling distant enemies in for a close-up stab. TESO is out Spring 2014.

It's a shame the large-scale battles look so shonky in this video, but at least the close-quarters spell-flinging looks a wee bit more dynamic than in many MMORPGs. The major reveal, of course, is that TESO will be coming to Xbone and the PS4 too - hopefully that won't impact on the PC version.

