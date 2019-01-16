The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr is coming in June

ZeniMax Online Studios has confirmed that dragons are coming to The Elder Scrolls: Online in Elsweyr, a new expansion that's set to go live in June. Elsweyr, the home of the cat-like Khajiit, will be "similar in size and scope" to the Summerset chapter that launched last year, with a new main story quest line, a new 12-player Trial called Sunspire, "Dragon Attack" world events, and the powerful new Necromancer class, which will have three unique, powerful Skill Lines to develop.

"The Necromancer Class brings a new kind of tactical play to The Elder Scrolls Online, allowing you to summon the undead and make use of corpses in order to overwhelm your enemies and empower your attacks," Bethesda said. "When playing as a Necromancer, you must carefully position yourself and your Abilities for maximum effect, giving this new Class an especially tactical-but-deadly playstyle."

The realm of Elsweyr will feature grasslands, canyons, warm sands, and the capital city of Rimmen, currently occupied by Imperial forces, who aren't making life particularly pleasant for its occupants. Beyond its borders, you'll encounter wandering nomads and explore ruins "that are not as abandoned as they might seem."

Elsweyr will be the centerpiece of the Season of the Dragon, a "yearlong interconnected adventure" that will tie together four Elder Scrolls Online updates spread across 2019. Part one will be the Wrathstone game pack that's set to arrive in February, followed by Elsweyr in June. Part 3 will come in a DLC dungeon pack slated for the third quarter (sometime between July 1 and September 30) of this year, and it will end in the fourth quarter with a new story DLC.

The Elsweyr expansion is available for pre-purchase now, which will get you immediate access to a unique in-game mount and bonus in-game content when it goes live. The new chapter will be open to both newcomers and veterans when it goes live, with no previous content completion required. Full details are up at elderscrollsonline.com.