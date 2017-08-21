The Destiny 2 launch trailer has arrived

Destiny 2 is still a couple of months away from the PC, but it'll be out on consoles in just a couple of weeks, and that means that it's time to check out the launch trailer.

It's not looking good for humanity, as we already know, but we aren't entirely without hope. Or a plan, for that matter, although it's not the best one I've ever heard. I could really go for a sandwich, though.

Destiny 2 comes to the PC on October 24. The open beta begins on August 28 for those who've preordered, and August 29 for everyone else, and runs until August 31. Find out what's changed from the console beta right here.