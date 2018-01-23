The Destiny 2 Faction Rally is over and Future War Cult didn't win (again)

The Destiny 2 weekly reset has taken place, and that means the latest Faction Rally is now over. The big winner this time around is the gang adorned in shiny red and watched over by James Remar, better known to the world as Dexter's dad and that guy from the show your mom watches.

Pledges will no longer be able to earn tokens for their faction, but will have another week—until the next reset—to cash in any that they still have kicking around. The winner's weapon, an auto rifle called Loquitor IV, is also now up for purchase. It looks like a fairly decent piece and it's available to anyone, but if you're not a New Monarchy adherent than you'd better brace yourself for a bit of sticker shock: Members of the winning faction can buy it for 1000 glimmer, but everyone else has to cough up 50,000.

The Faction Rally got off to a rough start when players discovered that Bungie was throttling token drops in an effort to combat excess Lost Sector farming. Bungie later acknowledged that it had mishandled the issue, and that its solution to the farming problem was "too disruptive." A change to the system "that won’t make players feel forced to run to and from a single chest for hours while also not placing a hard stop on enjoying Lost Sectors" should be in place for the new Faction Rally.

This is the second Faction Rally win for New Monarchy; Dead Orbit, aka the Space Goths, have one win, while Future War Cult continues with the goose egg.